Risk of a thunderstorm and showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Looks like it could be a wet week in Windsor-Essex, according to Environment Canada’s latest forecast.
Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 22 Celsius. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.
The evening will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 2 or low.
- Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
- Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
- Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
- Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.
- Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
- Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
- Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
- Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.
- Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
- Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.
-
