Risk of a thunderstorm in Windsor area forecast

Environment Canada says there’s a chance Windsor-Essex could see a thunderstorm Monday night, but the day will mostly be a mix of sun and cloud.

The forecaster is calling for a high of 26 Celsius. Humidex 31 C. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

It will be partly cloudy in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week: