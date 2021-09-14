Risk of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says there’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the Windsor area on Tuesday.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with the risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High of 30 Celsius. Humidex 38. UV index 7 or high.
It’s expected to be mainly cloudy Tuesday night. Showers with thunderstorms beginning in the evening and ending overnight and a low of 17.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:
Wednesday cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 24. Cloudy periods and a low of 15.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
On Friday, cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
-
N.S. family who perished in trailer fire were busy and boisterous: neighbourA mother, father and four children who perished in a fire inside their vacation trailer are being recalled as an active, boisterous family by a friend who rented them the Amherst, N.S. farmhouse where they lived.
-
Vehicle theft suspects nabbed after attempting to paddle away from Alberta RCMPTwo men from Taber, Alta. are in custody after being arrested in the Oldman River while attempting a getaway in a stolen kayak.
-
Windsor church added to potential COVID-19 exposure listThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local church.
-
Waterloo Region seeing increase in number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks: Dr. WangWaterloo Region’s top doctor is hoping to keep community transmission low and increase vaccination rates as the area is seeing a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks.
-
OPP investigating serious single-vehicle crash in Dufferin CountyProvincial police are investigating what caused a vehicle to veer off the road and crash into a tree, leaving the driver with serious injuries on Monday afternoon near Orangeville.
-
Seven new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Middlesex-LondonThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and a new death.
-
Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine cardAlbertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
Ontario lays out exemptions where proof of vaccination is not requiredHere are the scenarios in which Ontarians won’t need to show proof of vaccination documents.
-
'Explosion felt like an earthquake': Update expected from B.C. First Nation on lawsuit against EnbridgeA B.C. First Nation is expected to give an update Tuesday on its lawsuit tied to a pipeline explosion in 2018.