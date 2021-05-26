Risk of a thunderstorm, rain in Windsor-Essex forecast
After several hot days, the Windsor area is expected to get some rain and there’s a chance of a thunderstorm.
Environment Canada says Wednesday will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers beginning early in the morning and ending near noon, then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm.
Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light Wednesday morning. A high of 26 C. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 9 C by Wednesday evening.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 19 C.
- Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 9 C.
- Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 12 C.
- Friday night..clearing. Low 6 C.
- Saturday..sunny. High 18 C.
- Saturday night..clear. Low 8 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 22 C and the average low is 11 C.