Risk of flooding on Red River remains high, but improved from February

While the risk of major flooding along Manitoba's Red River remains high, it may not be as severe as the province first anticipated.

In its flood outlook released on Thursday, the province said there is a high risk of major spring flooding along the Red River main stem, due to high soil moisture and winter perception which has been above normal levels.

With unfavourable weather, the province anticipates flooding levels on the Red would be similar to those seen in 2011. It is an improvement from the province's first outlook in February, which called for flooding levels akin to those seen in 2009.

Though there may be flooding, the province said water levels are expected to remain below community flood protection levels.

The province said the risk of flooding in the Interlake region and northern Manitoba is low. The risk of flooding in Manitoba lakes due to spring run-off is low, with the exception of lakes in the Whiteshell area where there is a potential for moderate flooding.

There is also a risk of moderate flooding on the Assiniboine and Souris rivers, the province said.

The province said updated flood information will be released next week.