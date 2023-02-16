Risk of freezing rain, light snow in Windsor’s forecast

While this week has been marked by above seasonal temperatures and spring-like weather, winter is slated to make a comeback with the possibility of freezing rain and light snow Thursday night and into Friday.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday’s forecast is calling for overcast skies and a 40 per cent chance of rain showers late this morning and early afternoon. Periods of rain will begin in the afternoon with a risk of freezing rain.

Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h in the morning. The daytime high will reach 2 C.

Overnight Thursday, periods of rain will change into ice pellets in the evening then to periods of light snow overnight. There is a risk of freezing rain Thursday evening and after midnight.

Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h. The low will dip down to – 4 C, feeling like – 12 overnight.

On Friday, Windsor can expect periods of light snow ending in the morning and then cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will remain sustained at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h, before becoming light in the afternoon.

The daytime high will reach – 4 C, feeling like – 13 with the wind chill.

Overnight Friday, skies will be clear with a low of 1 C.

For the start of the weekend, the sun will return with a high of 7 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 8 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High of 3 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 2 C.

Wednesday: Snow. High of – 3 C.