Risk of frost Thursday in London region

The London region will finish the week on the cooler side of things as temperatures peak at just below average for this time of year.

Environment Canada forecasting daytime highs upwards of 13 C with the average high being around 15 C.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. High 13.

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. High 11.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 11.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.