Risk of frostbite as temperature feels like -30 C in Toronto

An extreme cold weather warning has been lifted for the City of Toronto following a morning in which the temperature felt like nearly -30 C.

Despite the sunny weather, the city was under an extreme cold weather warning, with it feeling like -28 C in the early hours of the day. The temperature is expected to eventually rise to -8 C.

With the wind chill, the temperature is expected to feel like -11 C.

Environment Canada said there was a risk of frostbite as a “period of very cold wind chills continues.”

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” the weather agency said in a statement while urging residents do dress warmly with lots of layers.

The temperature is expected to drop again overnight, feeling like -19 C with the wind chill. Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries both overnight and on Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday, Torontonians could see temperatures rise above zero, but the warmer weather could come with rain. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers mid-week.