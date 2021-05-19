Risk of getting Lyme disease in Sask. from ticks low, but not zero: expert

As the weather gets warmer and people spend more time outside, it’s important to know about the risks of getting bit by a tick.

About 96 per cent of ticks found in the province are American dog ticks and are not capable of carrying Lyme disease, according to the province’s website.

But while the risk of contracting Lyme disease is low, there is still a chance people could get it.

“People sometimes hear their doctors or veterinarian say that you can't get lyme disease in Saskatchewan, but you can only get it out of province and that's not true. We do have black legged ticks in this population,” associate professor with the department of veterinary microbiology at the University of Saskatchewan Maarten Voordouw says.

Voordouw says there were 2,000 submissions on the eTick system in 2020. eTick is a public platform where people can submit photos of ticks to help monitor the population in Canada.

He says 99 per cent of the submissions were American dog ticks and 11 of them were black legged ticks which can carry Lyme disease.

“The situation in Saskatchewan is that black legged ticks are not very abundant, but they do occur here, and if you're unlucky enough to encounter one. It's got a pretty good chance of having Lyme disease.”

Professor Emily Jenkins with the department of veterinary microbiology at the University of Saskatchewan says ticks like tall edges and can be found in parks, wooded areas and trails.

How people can protect themselves from ticks, according to the provincial government:

Wear pants, long sleeved shirts and closed toed shoes

Pull socks over pants to prevent ticks from going up legs

Using insect repellent that contains DEET

Avoiding contact with tall grass on pathways

Voordouw says that unlike mosquitos, ticks take their time when taking a bite, an hour or two, so carrying a pair of tweezers to remove them once seen is a helpful way to get rid of them.

“You can put it in a pill bottle or a Ziploc bag, and you can kill it by putting it in the freezer for a couple hours.”

Jenkins says looking at the eTick website, it looks like the province has a third of ticks that “we had in the same time period last year” which might suggest that the ticks won’t be as big as a threat this year.

“I'm going to cautiously say, we are going to see less ticks than we saw last year, it was a late year for ticks last year but once it got going it was pretty exciting.”