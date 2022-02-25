'Risk of injury to the public': CFIA suspends Alberta meat plant licence

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has suspended the licence of a Fort Macleod, Alta. meat plant for what it calls a failure to follow proper sanitation procedures.

In a release Friday, CFIA says the Safe Food for Canadians (SFC) licence of Bouvry Exports Calgary Ltd., located in Fort Macleod, was suspended on Feb. 17.

"The CFIA suspended the licence because the licence holder failed to comply with sections 49 and 50(2) of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations with regards to operational sanitation procedures to prevent cross-contamination of food and sections 47(2), 86, 88 and 89(1)(c) of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations with respect to preventive control measures for the detection of E. coli and the detection of temperature deviations in carcasses," read a release.

"In addition, the CFIA was of the opinion that a risk of injury to the public may result if the licence holder continued to conduct the activities identified in the licence."

There are no food recalls associated with the suspension.

"Licence holders are responsible for ensuring they comply with Canada's food laws. The CFIA is responsible for enforcing those laws," read the release.

"The licence suspension will be lifted if the CFIA determines that corrective measures have been taken by the licence holder."

The licence can also be cancelled if corrective measures have not been taken within 90 days.

"The CFIA may also cancel the licence on other grounds set out in section 39 of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations. Cancellation can occur after the licence holder has been notified of the grounds for cancellation and provided with an opportunity to be heard," read the release.

Safe Food for Canadians licences can be suspended:

For failure to comply with the Safe Food for Canadians Act, the Food and Drugs Act and their related regulations;

For default of payment of any fee related to the licence; and

If risk of injury to the public may result from continuing to conduct the licensed activity.

The company describes itself on its website as "a major player in the production and export of high quality Canadian meats, including bison, elk, horse and beef."