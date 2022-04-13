Risk of thunderstorm and above average temperatures for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures, but a risk of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex.
There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers early Wednesday morning. A few showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning.
Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning.
The temperature is expected to reach a high of 21C. UV index 5 or moderate.
Wednesday night, showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Thursday..a few showers ending in the morning then clearing. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High 13. UV index 7 or high.Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.
- Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 10. Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 2.
- Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -2.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.
- Monday..periods of rain. High 6. Monday night..rain. Low plus 3.
- Tuesday..periods of rain. High 5.
The average high temperature this time of year is 12.7C and the average low is 2.5C.