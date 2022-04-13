Risk of thunderstorm and above average temperatures for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures, but a risk of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex.

There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers early Wednesday morning. A few showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning.

Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 21C. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night, showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday..a few showers ending in the morning then clearing. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High 13. UV index 7 or high.Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 10. Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Monday..periods of rain. High 6. Monday night..rain. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..periods of rain. High 5.

The average high temperature this time of year is 12.7C and the average low is 2.5C.