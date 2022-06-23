iHeartRadio

Risk of thunderstorm before heat returns to Ottawa

There’s just one more day of slightly below average temperatures before the heat returns in time for the weekend.

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 21 C. It will feel closer to 26 with the humidex with a risk of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to 14 C overnight.

Sunshine returns on Friday with a high of 29 C feeling like 34. The hot temperatures stick around all weekend with highs of 30 C both Saturday and Sunday.

