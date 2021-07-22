Risk of thunderstorm in forecast for Windsor area
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
While the sun is expected to shine for most of Thursday, Environment Canada says rain could be on the way to Windsor-Essex.
The forecast for Thursday is sunny with a high of 27 C. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
Increasing cloudiness is expected early in the evening, with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:
- Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate
- Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
- Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
- Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
- Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
