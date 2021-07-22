Risk of thunderstorm in forecast for Windsor area

While the sun is expected to shine for most of Thursday, Environment Canada says rain could be on the way to Windsor-Essex.

The forecast for Thursday is sunny with a high of 27 C. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Increasing cloudiness is expected early in the evening, with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days: