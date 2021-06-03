Risk of thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says it will be a grey day with a possible thunderstorm storm.
The forecaster is calling for Thursday to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 29 C.
On Thursday night, a few clouds are predicted with a low of 17 C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.
- Friday night..clear. Low 18 C
- Saturday..sunny. High 31 C.
- Saturday night..clear. Low 20 C.
- Sunday..sunny. High 32 C.
- Sunday night..clear. Low 21 C.
- Monday..sunny. High 33 C.
- Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33 C.
The average high this time of year is 23.8C and the average low is 12.8C.