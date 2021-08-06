Risk of thunderstorm, showers in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for a hot and sunny Friday, but a thunderstorm could be on the way.

The forecast says it will be mainly sunny Friday with wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 30 C. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

A few clouds are expected in the evening, with increasing cloudiness then a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 C.

On Saturday, the forecast is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.