Risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex as two-day heat warning comes to an end
As Environment Canada's two-day heat warning in Windsor-Essex comes to an end, the region will face a risk of thunderstorms for most of the day.
Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms. Wind will blow west 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will hit 33 C, with the UV index valued at "7 or very high."
The humidex will make temperatures Wednesday feel like 35 C. In comparison, Monday and Tuesday saw humidex values sit at 38 C. During the previous two days, Environment Canada said cooler air was expected to arrive in the region Wednesday.
Partly cloudy skies are projected to loom over Windsor-Essex on Wednedsay night, becoming cloudy before Thursday morning.
Here is Environment Canada's forecast for the next seven days in Windsor-Essex:
- Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Rain is expected to clear late in the afternoon, before potentially picking back up in the night. High 20 C. Low 8 C.
- Friday: Sunny with a high of 22 C and low of 9 C.
- Saturday: Sunny with a high of 21 C. Cloudy periods in the night with a low of 12 C.
- Sunday: Cloudy with a high of 24 C and low of 15 C. Sixty per cent chance of showers all day and night.
- Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C. Low 15 C. Chance of rain reduces to 30 per cent in the night.
- Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C.