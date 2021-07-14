Risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for a warm and windy day with a chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers late Wednesday afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/hr.

A high of 29 Celsius is expected with a humidex of 35. UV index 8 or very high.

On Wednesday night, it will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and another risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

