Risk of thunderstorms on B.C.'s South Coast after heat wave passes

There could be thunderstorms on B.C.'s South Coast after this week's short heat wave dissipates, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Parts of the region are expected to experience an "upper level disturbance" from late Friday morning into the afternoon, the agency said in a special weather statement.

"This disturbance will carry the risk of thunderstorms, capable of producing gusty winds through the inlets and valleys of the inner South Coast," reads a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Areas that could be affected include Howe Sound, Indian Arm, Pitt Lake, Alouette Lake, Stave Lake, Pemberton and Lillooet Lake.

Meanwhile, heat warnings remain in place for much of the Lower Mainland. The high temperatures that began Wednesday, in what officials described as a "short-lived" heat wave, are expected to ease Friday.

ECCC urged the public to watch for the signs of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the agency warned.

Several hot weather records were broken Wednesday, including in Pemberton and Lillooet, which saw temperatures reach 37 C and 38.2 C, respectively.

Other records were broken on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.