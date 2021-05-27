Risk of thunderstorms, up to 40 mm of rain expected in Metro Vancouver, weather statement warns

Metro Vancouver residents could be in for another spring thunderstorm, a notice from Environment Canada warns.

The special weather statement says the region could see isolated thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday.

Specifically, Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and the North Shore are expected to be impacted.

"A frontal system crossing the south coast brings rain to the area this morning," Environment Canada's notice says. "Rain early this morning will give way to showers and a risk of isolated thunderstorms today."

The weather statement says 15 to 40 millimetres of rain is expected to fall through Thursday evening.

It was just over a week ago that Metro Vancouver was treated to a lightning spectacle. Photos and video posted online captured the dramatic display as the storm moved across the region.

Some hail and heavy rainfall downed trees and branches and caused flooding on several Vancouver streets last Tuesday.

Crews from BC Hydro worked through the night to restore power in parts of East Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey.

At the time, a meteorologist with Environment Canada told CTV News Vancouver that thunderstorms are rare in the region.

"We live right next door to Mother Nature’s air conditioner, and the Pacific Ocean keeps our temperatures more moderate and also prevents such extreme events from happening," Lisa Ervin said last week.

After the latest storm subsides, Environment Canada predicts Metro Vancouver will see a mix of sun and cloud for the next week, with temperatures reaching as high as 25 C by next Wednesday.