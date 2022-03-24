Risk of unvaccinated individuals dying of COVID-19 is four times higher: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released the vaccination status of the 97 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the year.
Based on a rate per 100,000, WECHU says 47.3 of the deaths between Jan. 1 and March 21 were unvaccinated, 31.3 had one dose, 10.8 had two doses and 10.4 had three doses.
“Unvaccinated individuals had the highest rate of a COVID-19 related death compared to those with any vaccination,” said the WECHU epidemiological summary.
The health unit says the relative risk of unvaccinated individuals dying from COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated with a booster dose was 4.1.
“This means unvaccinated individuals are 4.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated with a booster dose,” said WECHU.
There were four deaths reported this week (March 14 - 20, 2022), which is similar to the number of deaths reported during the previous week.
