Risk of unvaccinated individuals dying of COVID-19 is four times higher: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released the vaccination status of the 97 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the year.

Based on a rate per 100,000, WECHU says 47.3 of the deaths between Jan. 1 and March 21 were unvaccinated, 31.3 had one dose, 10.8 had two doses and 10.4 had three doses.

“Unvaccinated individuals had the highest rate of a COVID-19 related death compared to those with any vaccination,” said the WECHU epidemiological summary.

The health unit says the relative risk of unvaccinated individuals dying from COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated with a booster dose was 4.1.

“This means unvaccinated individuals are 4.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated with a booster dose,” said WECHU.

There were four deaths reported this week (March 14 - 20, 2022), which is similar to the number of deaths reported during the previous week.