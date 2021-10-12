Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield
Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege.
Saskatoon city hall to debate whether to allow pets at popular riverside parkSince 1982, Kiwanis Memorial Park in Saskatoon has been a pet-prohibited park, but this could soon change.
Achiuwa, Anunoby score 17 apiece in Raptors' easy 107-92 win over RocketsNewcomer Precious Achiuwa continues to make the most of his pre-season opportunity with the Raptors.
Police seize 174 firearms from Vancouver senior’s home, allege they weren’t stored safelyPolice officers and health care workers found the guns when they went to check on the man at the request of his doctor.
$7.5K worth of drugs seized from Wetaskiwin, Alta. homeRCMP seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, GHB, and a Taser from a home in Wetaskiwin, Alta., last week.
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian campsA lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
B.C. residents eligible for booster shot in dark about vaccine brandThose who received AstraZeneca as their first shot and an mRNA shot as their second could now be offered a different brand of mRNA vaccine for their booster shot.
Man seriously injured in Wychwood stabbingA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Wychwood area.
Advance voting in Calgary election closes with big bump in numbers over 2017 electionIf advance voting is any indications, Calgarians are officially engaged by the 2021 municipal election.
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in stateTexas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.