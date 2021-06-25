Ritchie Community League raises $6K to paint rainbow crosswalks

Two more Pride crosswalks will be painted in Edmonton after a community league raised $6,000 in funds to support the initiative.

The Ritchie Community League raised more than $6,000 to support their two-year project of having a pair of inclusive rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of 76 Avenue and 96 Street.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Ritchie Community League said the crosswalks will be painted Friday evening.

The community league partnered with the City of Edmonton in order to safely paint the crosswalks. The funds will pay for the painting crew and any traffic safety peace officers needed. Money will also go towards refreshing the paint next summer.

“We want to thank Street Labs, the City of Edmonton, and each and every person and business that stepped up to help with this goal,” the community league said.