RIV Chip Stand in Sturgeon Falls celebrates 50 years of success

It's the 50th year of business for RIV Chip Stand in Sturgeon Falls, Ont.

The local restaurant is known for its famous fries, homemade Pogos and milkshakes.

The current owners told CTV News they feel lucky to be in this position.

"I grew up in Sturgeon Falls so growing up and being a customer of the RIV Chip Stand,” said co-owner Bruno Lepage.

“It just brings back so many memories so to reach this fiftieth milestone is just awesome."

Customers come from all over northern Ontario for the eatery’s signature poutines, milkshakes and more – and Bruno said they never leave disappointed.

"It's an hour peaceful drive, we just love coming this way,” said one customer that just sat down to eat.

“We used to come here on our way to camp, now camp is closed but we still come here just for the pogo, we stop here every time we come here."

Another customer said, “I just like that they use actual potatoes, not what most chains use to it has that taste.”

Open since the 70's, the Lepage family has been in charge since 2017 and said they hope the future continues to go the way things have the last 50 years.

"I don't know if I'll be here for 50 years," said co-owner Kate Lepage.

"But, the RIV is an institution and I think it will keep going long after me."

The RIV Chip Stand is now open seven days a week and will be open until mid-October.

For updates about RIV Chip Stand’s operations and menu, visit their Facebook page.