River Cafe set to reopen its doors Saturday
The River Café is up and running again after closing temporarily when the Bow River was rising earlier this week.
The popular restaurant, uniquely located on Prince's Island Park, has flooded twice in the past, so the decision was made by the owner and staff to evacuate and close earlier this week, as a precaution.
The city installed a tiger dam to protect the restaurant and Enmax turned off the power.
Prince's Island Park was closed for 24 hours, but on Friday, the city lifted the temporary state of emergency it declared earlier this week.
The River Café will return to full service Saturday.
RE-OPENING Sat June 18th! We are happy to report that the evacuation order on Prince’s Island will be lifted, power has been restored, our wine cellar is going back & our kitchen team is prepping food. Thank you all for your support & we’ll see you soon! #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Dnmwi14aa8— River Cafe (@RiverCafeYYC) June 16, 2022
