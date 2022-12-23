River Cree Resort and Casino assembles giant gingerbread teepee

A giant gingerbread teepee is on display in the River Cree Resort and Casino's hotel lobby to celebrate the holidays.

The more than 11-foot teepee is made up of 180 pieces of cured gingerbread. Caitlin Mark, hotel executive chef, told CTV News Edmonton it took five people two days to bake it all.

"The inspiration is a cold winter day," Mark said. "It's definitely interactive, so people can touch it and sometimes people, children especially, want to try and take a piece home."

Complete with candy cane snow and blue sky icing, the hotel plans to keep it up until mid-January.

"I don't think it's possible to look at an 11 to 13-foot teepee and not smile and like it," Mark added. "I think for our Indigenous guests its very important and unique to see holiday traditions represented through their culture."

Mark says there are already plans to carry the new holiday tradition forward next year.

"We definitely will go bigger and better," Mark said. "There are plans to add to the scene."