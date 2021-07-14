River Cree's first night market to showcase Indigenous goods

An outdoor market starting Thursday is showcasing the goods of Indigenous and local artisans and vendors.

The first annual Night Market at the River Cree will include food trucks, live music and more than 70 local artisans and vendors.

The event is free to attend and a list of entertainment and vendors can be found on the River Cree website.

The market runs Thursday to Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.