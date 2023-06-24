River Lions continue to roll, topping Surge in matinee game
The Niagara River Lions transformed turnovers into 31 points and that was enough to help them defeat Calgary 99-86 Friday afternoon.
CEBL MVP Kahlil Ahmad scored 30 points, and added six assists and five steals to an impressive stat sheet to lead Niagara.
Jahvon Henry-Blair added 19 and Ej Onu had 15 for Niagara.
Sean Miller-Moore scored 23 to lead the Surge, while Stefan Smith added 19 and Trevon Scott 12.
Simi Shittu chipped in with 13 rebounds, and seven points for the Surge, who gave up 90 points for the second straight contest.
Stefan Smith kept the Surge within sight of the River Lions by sinking three of four three pointers in the third which pulled the team within nine heading into the fourth quarter.
Final. #HomeTeam pic.twitter.com/W6eUUAyqOZ— Calgary Surge (@CalgarySurge) June 23, 2023
However, there was no stopping Ahmad, and Niagara couldn't be caught.
The win moved the River Lions into a three-way tie for first place in the eastern conference.
The Surge fell to 6-5, good for third in the west.
Next up for Niagara is a Saturday night clash with Ottawa.
The Surge travel to Vancouver for a Sunday tilt against the Bandits.
-
B.C. provides $100K to aid South Asian people with mental health, substance-use challengesMore help is on the way for South Asian people living in Greater Vancouver who face mental health and substance-use challenges.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in MidlandFour individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailmentNo one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.