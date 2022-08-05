River Road, Gateway down to one lane during construction

The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists of some upcoming road closures in St. Vital and River East.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, the eastbound side of River Road, from Settler's Road to St Mary's Road will be closed for road construction. The project is slated to be finished by Friday, August 19, with the lanes opening back up for traffic by 3:00 p.m.

The city will also be doing some street maintenance on Gateway Road, from Sun Valley Drive to Jim Smith Drive. The southbound lanes of Gateway Road will be closed from August 7 – 10, then the northbound lanes will be closed from August 10 – 14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the duration.

Winnipeg Transit will be re-routed during the closures. For a complete listing of all the construction projects, visit the city's website.