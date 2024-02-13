River trail at The Forks reopens for skating

The river trail at The Forks has officially reopened for skating following a weather-related closure at the end of last month.

On Tuesday, The Forks announced that the Nestaweya River Trail is open once again, adding that crews have been forging through mushy conditions to clear and test the trail. The Winnipeg 150 Winter Park rinks and trails are also open for Winnipeggers to enjoy.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the trail initially opened on Jan. 25; however, it was closed on Jan. 30 due to the mild weather.

For safety reasons, the Nestaweya Trail is tested on a daily basis. Skaters are asked to adhere to all signage as only the open sections are deemed safe.