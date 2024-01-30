River Trail closes at The Forks

The Nestaweya River Trail is closed less than a week after a section of it opened.

According to The Forks’ website, all parts of the river trail are closed, including The Forks Port Rink, and the Red River and Assiniboine River sections.

The website also shows that all the Winnipeg 150 Winter Park skating rinks and trails are closed. More details can be found online.

This news comes as Winnipeg continues to see mild weather conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts that the temperature in Winnipeg is expected to reach 4 C on Tuesday. The same warm weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.