River valley camp evacuated for fire

Smoke seen in Edmonton's river valley Monday around noon was caused by two nearby fires.

A fire was first reported around 10:40 a.m. at 103A Avenue and 92 Street NW.

No one was hurt, but campers were cleared from the area and Jasper Avenue was closed to traffic for a couple of blocks.

"A camp in the area is being evacuated and there are propane bottles within the camp that crews are attending to," a spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

A grass fire a few blocks away, near Jasper Avenue and 90 Street, was believed to be caused by embers carried from the first fire by the wind, EFRS said.

The first fire was under control shortly after 11 a.m.