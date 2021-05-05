Riversdale Community Association plans event to save Optimist Park from possible school construction

The Riversdale Community Association has invited Mayor Charlie Clark, city councillors and MLA Marv Friesen to an event at Optimist Park this weekend.

This comes as Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) is considering the site for a new amalgamated school. A decision could come May 11 at the board’s meeting.

President Sam Mark hopes people from across the city come out to see the beauty the park has to offer as one of the only green spaces in the community.

The event will feature a COVID-safe, physically distanced tour of the park, according to Mark.

He says there will be details on the history of the park and the significance of the decades old trees on the site.

He hopes as many people as possible come out to the afternoon event in the hopes of spreading the word that putting the on this site is not a good idea.

“It does affect a lot of people and once the school is here because it’s no longer a part. People won’t take it as a park they’re going to take it as a school ground,” Mark told CTV News.

The other site under consideration is the Princess Alexandra Community School lot on Avenue H.

School division representatives fielded questions from 46 community members about the project at an online community engagement meeting last Thursday, SPS said in an email.

The City Centre School project will amalgamate three core area schools, Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hill and combine them into a $29 million building.

Optimist Park was viewed as the most central of all locations suggested since the project was announced.

The city would have to approve the plan to build on the park land and arrange for a land swap agreement where the city could convert the Princess Alexandra School site.

The board told CTV News in an email that if the site selection is not able to be on the agenda at the May 11 board meeting then it will be pushed to June 1.