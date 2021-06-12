Riversdale community fridge aims to address food insecurity issues in Saskatoon

Construction of a community fridge in Riversdale began on Saturday and aims to address issues of food insecurity and poverty in Saskatoon.

Cleo Nguyen is one of the organizers who helped launch the project and says the fridge is meant to be a 24/7 accessible outdoor fridge and pantry available to the public.

"Anyone can just walk right up to it and put in food, take out food. It relies solely on the community to kind of be sourcing the food," Nguyen said.

They say some local businesses in the area have already become donors.

Volunteers have also contributed items to help kick start the initiative. Nguyen said they hope the fridge in Riversdale will be replicated in other neighbourhoods in the city.

"We thought this would be a good starting point for our first fridge."

The goal is to complete the fridge by the end of June as it’s a small team putting it together, according to Nguyen.

Meraki Contracting is one of the two contractors helping build the fridge.

A GoFundMe page was created in March to help raise funds towards the fridge such as construction materials, labor, electrical license and more. It raised a total of $10,000 from 58 donors.