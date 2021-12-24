Riverside crash victims meet first responders

Some of the girls who were involved in the tragic collision on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road last month got to meet their rescuers Friday afternoon.

The Girl Guides were at Highland Golf and Country Club as part of the TLC Foundation's annual Christmas gift giveaway.

TLC Foundation's Leo Larizza explained, "The TLC Foundation is here on this Christmas Eve to deliver gifts to over 800 children, underprivileged, sick and terminally ill children. But we're also here tonight for a special delivery to give each Brownie that was in that terrible accident a Christmas wish. We felt that, at this time of year, they needed a little joy in their life, a little light in their life."

The girls and their family members were joined by firefighters, paramedics and police members who responded to the crash on the evening of November 30.

The collision claimed the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp.

Nine others from the Brownie group suffered injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

Stemp's parents were among those who attended the event, but continue to try to maintain their privacy.

The TLC Foundation operates the Santa House in Victoria Park, raising funds and donations to provide presents to children who are facing health or economic challenges.