Riverside Drive residents find 'Rethink the Trail' lawn signs knocked down

Several residents living on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh woke up to an unusual site Saturday morning.

A surveillance video showed an unknown person kicking over lawn signs that read “Rethink the Trail.”

Residents tell CTV News Ontario Provincial Police have collected video in the area, also stating an individual vandalized property as well as the signs.

One resident confirmed two local councillors attended the scene and are looking into the matter.

The signs are part of an online campaign opposing a trail along Riverside Drive East that would connect Lesperance Road and Lakewood Park.

A second group called “Extend the Trail” was formed in favour of extending the Ganatchio Trail in Windsor to Tecumseh.

The trail is part of a 20-year active transportation plan to connect all seven municipalities across Windsor-Essex.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says 85 per cent of residents support the extension.

The estimated completion date is two to three year.

OPP have not confirmed if they are investigating this matter or if it has any connection with the building of the trail.