Riverside Drive westbound closed after driver strikes hydro pole
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
The westbound lanes of Riverside Drive remain closed at Bank Street after a driver struck a hydro pole overnight.
Police say the crash happened around 12:25 a.m. Friday, when the vehicle struck the hydro pole at Riverside Drive and Bank Street.
The driver and a passenger fled the scene, but officers found them a short time later. They were not injured, but the 22-year-old male driver was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene, both Highway Traffic Act offences.
Police remain on scene Friday morning directing traffic while hydro crews do repair work. Riverside Drive is closed westbound at Bank Street. Traffic is being directed to turn either south or north on Bank Street.
-
-
Ceremony at Chestermere poppy crosswalk to go ahead SundayA ceremony paying tribute to Canada's veterans ahead of Remembrance Day will go ahead on Sunday in Chestermere.
-
Ottawa approves federal assistance to Sask. as COVID-19 ICU demands increaseThe federal minister of public safety says Ottawa has approved Saskatchewan’s request for federal assistance as demands on the health-care system grow.
-
Child killed in collision on Hwy. 89 in Melancthon FridayA child has died in a two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Friday.
-
Unvaccinated pregnant woman from northern B.C. clings to life in COVID-19 ICUA man from northern B.C. is speaking out to urge vaccination against COVID-19 as his pregnant wife clings to life in a hospital ICU some 1,200 kilometres from home.
-
Staffing concerns could be a grinch for struggling businesses in upcoming holiday seasonSome struggling businesses are hopeful the upcoming holiday season may help them out, but there are concerns staffing shortages could be a grinch in some sectors.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect in west end sexual assaultToronto police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a woman in the city’s west end on Thursday.
-
Experts weigh in on investigation into handling of Sean Chu sex assault allegationThe head of a non-profit agency supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse says if the sex assault allegation made in 1997 against Calgary Coun. Sean Chu were investigated today, the outcome might be different.
-
Grain elevator in Niverville demolished following weather delaysThe grain elevator in Niverville has been demolished after weather delays pushed back the demolition.