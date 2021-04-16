Riverside, Rundle, and Victoria Golf Courses open for the season

All city-owned golf courses are now open and ready for golfers to enjoy.

Rundle Golf Course opened Wednesday while both Victoria and Riverside opened Friday.

The City of Edmonton owns and operates all three of the 18-hole golf courses.

All of them are located in the North Saskatchewan River valley.

Golfers will be expected to abide by physical distancing rules.

Tee times will have to be booked in advance as the city is not permitting drop in-golfers to ensure physical distancing.

People waiting for their tee time are encouraged by the city to stay in their vehicle until 15 minutes prior to their pre-booked tee time.