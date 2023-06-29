Riverside Tavern closes its doors

George Karatzias started his interview with CTV News by saying, “It's a sad day. I'd like to thank everybody in Riverside.” Before he could finish his last word, Karatzias was overcome by emotion, “It's been a hell of a ride. I tell ya. It's 33 years. You know, I'm gonna miss it.”

Friends and customers have been dropping in to pay homage to a restaurant that opened at the corner of Lauzon Road and Wyandotte Street East in the 1950’s.

“All the memories,” said Jimi St. John. “Myself being 45 years old, [I’ve] been going there for 25, almost 30 years. Minor hockey, go after a game in Riverside. The family would hit up the tavern.”

Lynn Trudeau wondered, “Where do we go?” when asked about the closing. She said Riverside Tavern has a vibe similar to the TV show Cheers, where everybody knows your name, “Just the comradery. The pizza yeah, but mostly the people that are here.”

John Borovic has known the Karatzias family for over 50 years and said he’ll miss a few things about the tavern. “The food and friendliness of the people and the owners.”

Steve Newman was one of many who dropped in during lunch hour to visit, “When George's dad was around, he used to tell me stories while we were having our pizza.”

Jeremy Renaud was happy to get one last meal in before the doors closed permanently, “It’s real exciting to come back here to Riverside Tavern one more time. Take my dad here. Now we've come complete full circle. When I was a kid he would take me here. We'd get our pepperoni pizza, get RT sauce.”

The legend of the tavern will be carried on through its famous sauces, which the family plans to continue producing. “I'm overwhelmed by everything. Everybody talking good things about the sauce, it's great.” Said Karatzias.

The sauce was a big hit in the St. John family. He and his wife held their rehearsal dinner at the tavern before tying the knot years ago.

“My father-in-law was a huge fan of the tavern. He lives out in BC now and we had it there, and just the other night we bought five bottles [of sauce]. Gonna send some out to BC for him,” said St. John.

Karatzias’ daughter Marissa has fond memories growing up in the tavern and is glad a piece of legacy will be carried on, “All the memories will live on, just like sauce will.”

Lucille Corriveau visited Donna’s Deli, a block east of the tavern, to pick up some sauce, which is currently located at seven locations across Windsor-Essex County.

“I'm not from Riverside but my husband was and we just always enjoyed it,” said Corriveau.

Donna DiPietro-Gwyther and her Riverside high school teammates would go to the tavern after practices and games back in the day. She is more than happy to help carry on a Riverside tradition, “A lot of people would go in there and buy [the sauce] by the case. So at least now [if you] get a pizza somewhere, you can still get a little bit of their memory.”