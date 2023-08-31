Riverview man, 25, dies following multi-vehicle highway crash: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following a multi-vehicle highway crash.

Officers responded to the collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kinnear Settlement around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they believe the crash happened after a truck that was travelling west on the highway, blew a tire.

The driver then reportedly lost control of the truck, crossed the median, and then hit a vehicle that was travelling eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Riverview, was taken to hospital where police say he later died from his injuries.

Police say another crash happened shortly after the man’s vehicle was hit.

They say one of the truck’s tires hit an eastbound vehicle’s windshield. That driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Four vehicles were involved in the incident in total, and police say the drivers of the third and fourth vehicles were not injured.

Police say the truck has been sent for a mechanical inspection.

The investigation is ongoing.

