Riverview, N.B., fire displaces more than two dozen people: Red Cross
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
A fire at a Riverview, N.B., apartment building Sunday forced more than two dozen people to flee their homes.
According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire in the 18-unit building was reported just before 4 p.m. in one of five adjoining three-storey modules that make up the Grandview Terrace apartment complex along Coverdale Road.
While the fire was contained to one apartment on the top floor, efforts to extinguish the fire left smoke and water damage in adjacent areas.
Volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross helped the temporarily displaced tenants with emergency shelter and prepared meals, while others made arrangements to stay with loved ones as cleanup and repair efforts remain underway.
