RMC cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. crash and Ottawa fire leaves families homeless: Top stories this week

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Four cadets set to graduate from the Royal Military College this spring were killed in a vehicle incident in Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the incident at approximately 2 a.m. Friday at Point Frederick on the RMC campus.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the devastating loss of four of our officer cadets,” Commodore Josée Kurtz, RMC Commandant, said.

“These four amazing young adults were fourth year students and were set to graduate with their university degree and commission of officers of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

The four victims have been identified as:

Officer Cadet Jack Hogarth

Officer Cadet Andrei Honciu

Officer Cadet Broden Murphy

Officer Cadet Andrès Salek

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police Force.

‘Rolling Thunder’ biker event rolls into Ottawa

Hundreds of motorcycles, vehicles and people rolled into Ottawa this weekend for the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” biker event.

The group provided few details the reason for the event; however, organizer Neil Sheard told the Evan Solomon Show that "This is a bike rally to help heal and give back that dignity to that monument that was desecrated by the powers that be." The monument is the National War Memorial, which was fenced off during the 'Freedom Convoy.'

Ottawa police insisted they had a plan in place to prevent a similar scene to January and February, when the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown streets for more than three weeks.

An “exclusion zone” has been set up around the downtown and ByWard Market areas, designed to prevent vehicles participating in protests and events from entering the area. Officers from the Ottawa Police Service, OPP, RCMP and municipal police forces have been deployed across the downtown core to monitor the weekend protest.

Seven people were arrested on Friday night when a group of people blocked Rideau Street between Dalhousie and Sussex.

Several people have been displaced following a major fire at a 13-unit residential building in Ottawa’s east end.

Firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a four-storey building on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road.

Ottawa’s 911 emergency response centre received more than 60 calls about the fire shortly after it started.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature.

The woman that stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider during the opening weekend of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will not be charged, Ottawa police say.

A video showed the woman standing on the tomb at the National War Memorial yelling ‘freedom’ on Jan. 29. Police released photos and video of the suspect in an effort to identify her.

Police said Thursday the woman has been identified, but will not be charged.

“She was spoken to, showed remorse for her actions and police are confident she will not re-offend,” police said in a statement to CTV News. “She was processed by other means, which is a police practice.”

The daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk joined the Ottawa Senators for the official team portrait for the 2021-22 season.

The Senators lined up for the official portrait at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday morning before the final home game of the season.

Video shared by the Senators on social media showed Melnyk's daughters – Anna and Olivia – in the front row for the photo next to Sens captain Brady Tkachuk.

Anna and Olivia Melnyk also dropped the ceremonial puck ahead of the Senators-Florida Panthers game Thursday evening.