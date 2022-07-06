Road access restored in Whiteshell Provincial Park after spring flooding

Road access has been restored in Whiteshell Provincial Park after spring flooding wreaked havoc, but the province says delays are still expected in the park.

The province said Provincial Road 307 has fully reopened from Seven Sisters Falls to Rennie. However, floodwaters remain on the road in some areas and crews are still working on repairs. The province says those heading through the park should expect delays and need to slow down when passing work crews.

The province said the tunnels at Caddy Lake have also reopened.

"However, water levels remain high with very strong currents," the province said in a news release. "Paddling through the tunnels is not recommended until water levels recede further."

Cottagers, campers and residents who are heading back into the park should bring their own drinking water with them, or be ready to boil their water. The province said fill stations and pump houses in the north Whiteshell may be under a boil water order until testing is complete on the water.

While some areas are reopening, parts of the park are still dealing with floodwaters. The Otter Falls and White Lake campgrounds are both expected to remain closed until July 29 at least.

"Future rainfall may continue to make wet conditions worse in several other campgrounds across the province, which could result in partial campsite closures," the province said, adding those with reservations will be contacted if their campsite is closed.

The province said the Rainbow Beach Provincial Park campground is closed until at least July 21, though the beach is open for day use. The Birch Point Provincial Park campground and boat launch are also closed until at least July 21.

The province said there are watercraft restrictions currently in place in Nopiming and the Whiteshell. More details about the restrictions and boat launch closures can be found online.