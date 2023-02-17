Transport truck slides off road near Stratford

Police say the driver of a transport truck sustained minor injuries after their vehicle slid off the road and struck a tree about 10 minutes southwest of Stratford.

In a tweet posted at 11:27 a.m. Friday, police said officers were on scene at the crash on Line 20 between Road 113 and Road 119.

Police said the roadway would be closed for cleanup. As of 3 p.m. a police spokesperson said it was expected to reopen soon.

In an email, Stratford police said the truck slid on ice, went off the roadway, struck a tree and spun completely around.

#SPS is on scene at an MVC on Line 20 between Road 113 & Road 119 in @PerthSouthTwp Roadway will be closed to allow for cleanup. More info to be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/NO9BFFb6gI