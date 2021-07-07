Road closed after large barn fire in Haldimand County

A section of Concession 9 Walpole Road in Haldimand County is closed after a large barn fire, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said Six Nations Fire, Haldimand Fire and the Norfolk County Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The area is expected to be closed from County Line to Haldimand Road 55 until late Wednesday.

Officials warn that emergency vehicles will be coming to and leaving the scene throughout the day. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

#HaldimandOPP at Concession Road 9 Walpole @HaldimandCounty where @HaldEmerg, @NorfolkCoFire and Six Nations Fire are fighting a large barn fire. The road is closed from County Line to Haldimand Road 55. Currently expected to be closed until late tomorrow. ^cv pic.twitter.com/c9wIstWi5p