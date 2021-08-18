Road closed as city works to determine structural soundness of fire-damaged building
A section of Main Street is closed on Wednesday morning as the City of Winnipeg works to determine the structural soundness of fire-damaged building.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, Dufferin Avenue to Sutherland Avenue is closed as a precautionary measure.
This road closure comes after an overnight fire on Tuesday at a building in the 800 block of Main Street.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the scene just after 12:30 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Initially, they attacked the fire from inside the building, but due to the heat and smoke had to shift to an exterior attack using aerial ladders and water streams.
The city said nobody was in the building at the time of the fire. However, nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, and there are no damage estimates at this time, but the building is expected to be a complete loss.
