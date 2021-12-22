Road closed at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. after pedestrian hit

Roads are closed in downtown Calgary after a pedestrian was hit by a truck at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. and an adult female was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Northbound Macleod Trail is closed at 10th Avenue S.E. and eastbound Ninth Avenue is closed at Centre Street S.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and delays should be expected.

Temporary Road Closure due to injury collision:

Northbound Macleod Trail S.E. at 10 Ave S.E., and Eastbound 9 Ave S.E. at Centre Street S.

Emergency units are responding to an injury collision. Please avoid the area. #yyc #yycroads

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 9 Ave and Macleod Tr SE. Blocking the left lane EB and NB. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/xkhCzRl89r