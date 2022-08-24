Police investigate three-vehicle crash in South Windsor, one person in hospital

Windsor police are investigating a three vehicle crash that involved an on-duty officer and sent one person to hospital.

Northwood Street from Curry Avenue to McKay Avenue in the city’s south end was closed for about three hours Wednesday due to the collision. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Police confirm the officer was involved in the collision and it is now an active investigation.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the Windsor Police Service with information.

