Police investigate three-vehicle crash in South Windsor, one person in hospital
Windsor police are investigating a three vehicle crash that involved an on-duty officer and sent one person to hospital.
Northwood Street from Curry Avenue to McKay Avenue in the city’s south end was closed for about three hours Wednesday due to the collision. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
Police confirm the officer was involved in the collision and it is now an active investigation.
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact the Windsor Police Service with information.
Northwood St from Curry Av to McKay Av is closed due to a motor collision involving 3 vehicles. WPS can confirm that an on-duty officer was involved in this collision & this is an active investigation. 1 civilian was transported to hospital with injuries. Case #22-76995— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 24, 2022
-
Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare servicesWith a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.
-
Gabriola Island firefighters say lack of paramedics puts community at riskFirefighters on one of British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands are raising the alarm about a shortage of paramedics in the community.
-
Truck rollover closes section of Highway 401 near TilburyA section of Highway 401 was closed to traffic Wednesday following a single-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck.
-
Canadian soldiers hold live-fire military exercise in MeafordHundreds of Canadian soldiers are at the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre for live-fire exercises in Meaford, Ont.
-
Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence DayWednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.
-
Conestoga College offering free supportive care program this fallConestoga College is offering an 18-week supportive care program for free this fall in Kitchener, Ont. The program - which starts in October - will teach students how to be a personal support worker.
-
Ontario boy hospitalized 10 days after accident with button batteryAn Ontario mother is speaking out after an accident involving a lithium button battery left her four-year-old son hospitalized for 10 days.
-
Greater Victoria teacher banned from teaching in B.C. following relationship with studentA former Greater Victoria high school teacher has been banned from teaching in B.C. after he had a sexual relationship with a student in the early 2000s.
-
'I've been hit by a car': Recovering N.S. cyclist calls for more road safetyA Nova Scotia cyclist has become an unexpected road safety advocate after surviving a serious accident in Chester, N.S., earlier this month.