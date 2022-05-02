Road closed following vehicle collision in Chatsworth, Ont.

A stretch of road in Grey County is closed Monday afternoon following a collision between two vehicles in Chatsworth.

Grey Bruce OPP, Chatsworth Fire Department and Grey County EMS responded to a report of a car crash on Highway 6-10 in the Township of Chatsworth just after 2:30 p.m.

One driver has been transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP say Highway 6-10 between Massie Road and Boundary Road will remain closed for several hours while emergency crews clean up the scene.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to use Concession 2A to the west as a detour.