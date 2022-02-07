Road closed for hydro repair near West Montrose

Waterloo regional police say a portion of Katherine Street is closed near West Montrose while crews conduct hydro repairs in the area.

In a tweet posted just before 5 a.m. Monday, police said the roadway is closed to traffic between Line 86 and Maryhill Road.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

ROAD CLOSURE: KATHERINE ST near West Montrose is closed between Line 86 and Maryhill Rd for hydro repair. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. Thank you