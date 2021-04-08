Road closed in Merrickville for police investigation

Merrickville's Main Street will be closed until mid-morning on Thursday due to a sudden death investigation, OPP say.

Grenville County OPP say the call came in just after 6:30 Thursday morning. Police say the death is not considered suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

Main Street East, which is also County Road 43, is closed between County Road 23 and Charlotte Street.

Police say it is expected to reopen later Thursday morning after forensic identification officers attend the scene.

There is no safety risk to the public.

Merrickville is about 80 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.